Air Astana resumes international flights

Air Astana will resume international services from Almaty and Nur-Sultan to destinations in Georgia, South Korea, and Turkey between 20th June and 1st July 2020.

20th June – Almaty-Antalya-Almaty

20th June – Nur-Sultan-Istanbul-Nur-Sultan

21st June- Almaty-Istanbul-Almaty

21st June – Nur-Sultan-Antalya-Nur-Sultan

23rd June – Atyrau-Istanbul-Atyrau

1st July – Almaty-Tbilisi-Almaty and Almaty-Seoul-Almaty*

In addition, the airline will launch a completely new service from Almaty to Batumi on the Black Sea coast of Georgia on 3rd July.

International flights will be mainly operated by Airbus A320/A321 and Embraer E190-E2 aircraft

Air Astana resumed flights between Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan on 1st May and expanded the domestic network to include regional centres across Kazakhstan in mid-May.

Passengers arriving from Georgia and South Korea will undergo thermal checks and need to complete a health questionnaire upon arrival in Kazakhstan. Passengers arriving from Turkey will undergo thermal checks, need to complete health questionnaire and a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of arrival, if not presented immediately.

Members of state delegations from Kazakhstan, members of official delegations of foreign states and international organizations arriving in Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; members of diplomatic missions, consular offices and missions of international organizations accredited to Kazakhstan, members of their families and airline crews are all excluded from such requirements.

Passengers traveling abroad are recommended to independently check health requirements in their destination country.