Carbon Nation Cult Leader illegal vacation in Hawaii ended

Jail instead of a Hawaii vacation what Carbon Nation cult leader Eligo Bishop faced after pleading guilty of violating quarantine laws in Hawaii.

A 90-day sentence was handed down on Monday, and this sentence was suspended since Bishop and his 20 followers agreed to head back to the US Mainland.

Hawaii maintains a strict quarantine law until at least July 31 for visitors and residents entering the State. A 14-day mandatory stay in a hotel room is the enjoyment tourists face when going on a Hawaii vacation during Coronavirus restrictions.

Hawaii News Now was at Hilo Airport as Bishop along with Dededric Johnson and Jacob Benton arrived for their flight from Hilo Monday night to Honolulu. They go to Maui and finally to Los Angeles.