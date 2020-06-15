Centara Freshens Up Its Hotels and Resorts Before Welcoming Back Guests

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has used the recent pause in travel to revamp and revitalise its hotels and resorts, alongside the implementation of “Centara Complete Care,” its certified health, hygiene and safety program.

To welcome guests again, Centara is completing renovations at several of its hotels in Thailand, including Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket and COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach.

Centara has completed several more floors of its room refurbishment project at its five-star flagship, Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok. With a total investment of THB 650 million, this complete floor-to-ceiling renovation of all 505 guestrooms and suites has been entrusted to P49, the studio known for its high-quality solutions for the luxury hospitality industry across the globe. The designs for the new room interiors draw inspiration from Thai artisans, textures and patterns, and will create a stylish and contemporary aesthetic. Guestrooms, including bathrooms and furniture, will be totally upgraded and connectivity will be installed at a standard reflecting the demands of today’s sophisticated travellers.

At Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, all 555 sea-facing guestrooms and suites are being re-painted and refreshed. The resort is also performing maintenance work on all family facilities, to ensure that it can welcome parents and their children in total safety.

Known for its prime location and array of entertainment options, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is currently renovating its main swimming pool to surprise families and couples who will be able to enjoy a relaxing and exhilarating leisure activities.

Finally, the finishing flourishes were put on the rooms and public spaces at COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach whilst its 24-hour lifestyle café was renamed Café 247, reflecting its ever-open status as a social stop for hungry guests and passers-by. A digital playspace-cum-eatery, guests can find anything ranging from modern Thai classics to western favourites and coffee or a drink any time they fancy.

In partnership with Ecolab and SGS, Centara has also launched Centara Complete Care, a 12-point action plan covering social distancing, health, hygiene, and enhanced sanitisation across the entire guest journey, as well as extensive training, accreditation and monitoring.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

