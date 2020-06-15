Jamaica Tourism Minister Examines New Safeguards at Norman Manley International Airport

Today, the Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, toured Norman Manley International Airport to examine safeguards that have been put in place to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the main photo, Andre Lewis, Operations Manager, PAC Kingston, assists Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right in the photo) as he examines one of the many new plexiglass screens that have been installed at the Norman Manley International Airport to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Minister Bartlett toured the facility recently to examine the level of preparedness for the reopening of the nation’s borders to tourists on June 15, 2020. The Minister expressed satisfaction with the measures that have been put in place to safeguard front-line workers and passengers alike, including the installation of numerous automated hand sanitizing stations, decals to facilitate social distancing and a quarantine area.

Here (below), Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, (right) tests one of the many automated hand-sanitizing machines that have been installed at the Norman Manley International Airport to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, as CEO of PAC Kingston, operators of the facility, and Andre Lewis, Operations Manager, PAC Kingston look on.

Norman Manley International Airport, formerly known as Palisadoes Airport, is an international airport serving Kingston, Jamaica, and is located south of the island 19 kilometers from the center of New Kingston.

Total passenger movements are approximately 1.5 million annually with cargo and mail accounting for over 12 million kilograms. The airport generates over 13,000 direct and indirect jobs with 13 scheduled airlines serving many international destinations, serving both the business and leisure markets.

The airport lies adjacent to Kingston Harbour, the world’s seventh largest natural harbor. It is in close proximity to the commercial and cultural capital city of Kingston (20 minutes). A major economic catalyst for the Kingston Metropolitan Area, the economic activity is valued at an estimated JA $15.2 billion (equivalent to 5.6% of GDP).

