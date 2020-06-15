Vietjet launches five new Thailand domestic routes

Vietjet has officially announced five new Thailand domestic routes with operations to commence starting from today. These five new routes will connect the Thailand capital Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) with famous tourism and cultural destinations from North to South of Thailand, including Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. The five new routes expand Thai Vietjet’s domestic routes to 12, connecting 11 of Thailand’s destinations in total, bringing in more flying opportunities for tourists and inspiring travel trade in Thailand.

Hat Yai, a large district of Songkhla province in South of Thailand, is well-known as the center of trade, logistics, communications, transportation, and tourism of the province and the region. Si Thammarat and Khon Kaen are famous for their precious histories. Ubon Ratchathani is one of the four major cities of Isan, a region in northeastern Thailand, also known as the “big four of Isan.” Meanwhile, Surat Thani is a province in the lower southern Gulf of Thailand with popular islands around the province, including travelers’ favorite island of Koh Samui. With just a click away, passengers can now fly with Vietjet to these top destinations in Thailand!

Vietjet has recently increased the number of its domestic routes to 53 with eight new routes to commence from 18 June 2020 connecting Hanoi with Dong Hoi (Quang Binh province); Hai Phong with Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh province); Vinh (Nghe An province) with Phu Quoc; Da Nang with Phu Quoc, Da Lat (Lam Dong province), Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak province), Vinh and Thanh Hoa.

Also, after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced the re-opening of Phuket International airport for domestic flight operations starting from 13 June 2020, Thai Vietjet is the first and only airline confirmed to resume operation on route between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) and Phuket International airport. The airline strictly complies with current safety and healthy procedures including measuring passengers and crews’ body temperature, social distancing at the airport and in-flight. The passengers are also required to wear face masks throughout the journey.

Currently, Thai Vietjet is operating stable flight operation covering Thailand’s domestic network including routes between Bangkok and Chiang Mai/ Chiang Rai/ Phuket/ Krabi/ Udon Thani. Passengers are advised to check the regulations and procedures upon arrival at each destination city and airport for smooth entry. The airline will continuously increase its flight schedules and extend its network in response to rising demand.

Earlier, Thai Vietjet had offered one-year complimentary travel to frontline medical staff, including all members of Thai Covid–19 Prevention & Control Committee and all doctors and nurses of 160 appointed hospitals for treatment of Covid–19 patients in Thailand. This is one of the major activities Thai Vietjet has done in appreciation to all the heroes who have been working hard to prevent and control the outbreak until the situation is recovered.

Operation schedule of new Thai domestic routes (All in Thailand time):

New Routes Flight time Frequency Start operation Bangkok – Hat Yai 07:00-08:25

15:25-16:50 10 flights/week July 17, 2020 Hat Yai – Bangkok 08:55-10:35

17:20-19:00 10 flights/week Bangkok – Khon Kaen 07:30-08:35

15:45-16:50 14 flights/week July 30, 2020 Khon Kaen – Bangkok 09:05-10:15

17:20-18:30 14 flights/week Bangkok – Nakhon Si Thammarat 11:05-12:20 7 flights/week August 6, 2020 Nakhon Si Thammarat – Bangkok 12:50-14:20 7 flights/week Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani 10:45-11:55 7 flights/week October 6, 2020 Ubon Ratchathani – Bangkok 12:25-13:40 7 flights/week Bangkok – Surat Thani 09:30-10:45 7 flights/week November 4, 2020 Surat Thani – Bangkok 11:15-12:40 7 flights/week

#rebuildingtravel