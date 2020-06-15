Fraport Passenger Traffic Figure May 2020 Remain at Record Low

Frankfurt Airport welcomed 272,826 passengers in May 2020, corresponding to a decline of 95.6 percent compared to the same month last year. The overall shortfall for the first five months of the year amounted to 57.2 percent. This trend continued to be driven by travel restrictions and plummeting demand in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Aircraft movements, with 7,764 takeoffs and landings, were also down sharply by 83.2 percent in May. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slipped by 72.4 percent to 776,676 metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted by 13.6 percent to 160,502 metric tons as a result of lost belly freight capacity on passenger flights.

Fraport’s Group airports worldwide have also been buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the reporting period, most of them were still subject to comprehensive restrictions on travel and some remained under complete lockdowns imposed by local authorities. The passenger volumes were between 89.5 percent and 99.9 percent beneath the levels of May last year. Only Xi’an Airport in China experienced a significant recovery, serving 2.2 million passengers – a drop 44.4 percent year-on-year.