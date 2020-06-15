The International Day of The African Child: Join the Party Virtually!

The African Tourism Board wants the world to join the party. The party is about the International Day of the African Child. It”s both a serious discussion with leaders, but also a party with stakeholders, African Children – and this year it’s virtually.

Marking the International Day of the African Child, the African Tourism Board will discuss impending issues facing the African children and future plans to develop education to children in Africa and culture to travel through education.

Bearing a banner of “Targeting Children and Youths in African Tourism Development” the African Tourism Board had championed a campaign on education rights to children in Africa. The virtual discussion will take place tomorrow, June 16 in marking the event.

The event is both a discussion and celebration. Anyone wanting to join in virtually can do this in going to https://africantourismboard.com/international-day-of-the-african-child/ and register.

The event is organized under the leadership of Abigail Olagbaye, the ATB Ambassador in Nigeria. Abigail has been working tirelessly to put this important virtual event together.

African Tourism Board Chairperson Mr. Cuthbert Ncube said in his message that almost 60 percent of Africa’s population is under 25 years of age, making Africa the world’s youngest continent in reference to the United Nations demographic projections.

Ncube said that Africa’s youth is the biggest resource and the continent’s growing youth.

“Population offers enormous potential, but approximately 14 percent of the labor force are facing unemployment. This cannot be business as usual”, Ncube added in his message.

The ATB Chairperson further said that it was the right time for African leaders to rise and be role models and master the art of transference of knowledge, skills, and the art of making wise decisions and choices.

“The spirit of complacency must be displaced by the passion to engrave on the heart of the young, a desire to live larger than today’s hunger and desire. There is a tomorrow to live for and today to decide on”, Ncube noted.

On June 16 every year, governments, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), international organizations and other stakeholders gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing children in Africa with full realization of their rights.

It is the day that Africa and the rest of the world remember the killings of hundreds of African children who matched on streets in Soweto, South Africa, in demand for equal rights on educations.

The children took streets of Soweto the same date in 1976, matching in a column for more than half-a-mile long, protesting the poor quality of their education and demanding their right to be taught in their own language.

Hundreds of young students were shot dead by the former apartheid government police.

ATB is also working to attract the African children to travel through educational trips within their own countries, then visiting other African states outside their own mother countries.

By inculcating the culture of travel through education, the African children will be good leaders for tomorrow and leaders in tourism through investments, training, and quality service delivery.

Sowing the seeds of tourism among schoolchildren would bear fruits of development of domestic, regional and intra-Africa tourism for the continent to prosper as the world’s leading tourist destination, banking on its rich wildlife resources, historical and heritage sites and the rich cultures among Africans.

Other than Mr. Ncube, other prominent speakers including Dr. Walter Mzembi, the former Zimbabwean minister for tourism, Allan St. Ange, the former Seychelles minister for tourism.

The African Tourism Board, which is based in South Africa, markets and promotes Africa as a tourism destination and lobbies for free movement of Africans across the continent, as well as lobbing for the easy movement of visitors across different countries in Africa.

More on African Tourism Board and how to become part of the Organization go to www.africantourismboard.com