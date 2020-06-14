Two passenger planes collide in Russia

Two Russian passenger planes collided today while taxiing at Pulkovo Airport, an international airport serving St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to the reports, the aircraft involved in the collision, belong to S7 and Ural Airlines.

“On June 14, a grazing collision occurred between flights St. Petersburg-Irkutsk and St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad during the taxiing on the runway,”Russian emergency services official said.

According to preliminary report, the S7 Airlines plane wing clipped the tail of the Ural Airlines’ Airbus A320.

No casualties were reported.

Russian transport prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the accident.

Pulkovo Airport’s normal operations were not interrupted by the accident.

