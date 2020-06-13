France pledges €300 million to support nation’s airports

France’s Ministry of Comprehensive Environmental Transformation announced that the French authorities allocated €300 million ($337.7 million) to support the nation’s airports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ministry’s officials, the funds will be allocated to cover the costs of airports in order to “avoid any impact on the way out of the crisis of airlines.” Also, the employees of passenger airlines will be paid partial unemployment benefits until September 2020.

Companies with less than 250 employees will be exempted from the payment of compulsory entrepreneurs’ labor contributions, that were earlier deferred until June.

In addition, in French overseas territories, new provisions that were adapted to the new coronavirus situation, were agreed on. All passengers arriving in overseas territories will have to pass a coronavirus test, however, mandatory quarantine will be canceled.

The French authorities will send more than €15 billion to the aircraft building industry that was seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

