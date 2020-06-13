Safest leisure travel destinations for Summer 2020 named

The World Tourism and Travel Council recognized Portugal, Turkey and Saudi Arabia as the safest destinations for leisure travel this summer.

These countries have introduced special security protocols, the organization’s website says. In addition, among European destinations, Madrid, Seville and Barcelona were also recommended as safe destinations for tourists.

Safety protocols approved by the UN World Tourism Organization will help travelers choose a place to stay in, which will meet international standards of hygiene and health, the board said.

The lists will be periodically revised and updated with safe travel directions for tourists with the restoration of tourist activities.

#rebuildingtravel