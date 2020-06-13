China’s aviation authority: Chinese airline industry on the mend
The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced that the country’s civil aviation sector demonstrated some signs of recovery in May, with the decline in key indicators significantly narrowing from a month ago.
China’s airlines flew a total of 25.83 million passengers last month, down 52.6 percent year on year. The decline narrowed 15.9 percentage points from April, Xiong Jie, spokesperson for China’s civil aviation authority, told a press briefing.
Air cargo volume fell 12 percent year on year to 549,000 tonnes, compared with a 19.5-percent decrease registered in April.
The punctuality rate of Chinese airlines reached 94.8 percent in May, Xiong added.
CATEGORIES Airline NewsAirport newsBreaking Travel NewsBusiness Travel NewsChina Travel NewsetnFeature Travel StoryGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsInternational Visitor NewsPeople in Travel & TourismrebuildingResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTransportation NewsTravel NewsTravel Wire News