Montserrat issues pre-travel registration and protocols for select travelers

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) and the Access Division have implemented a pre-travel registration process and other protocols, for select persons traveling to Montserrat. These measures make provisions for the following categories of travelers to the island:

Montserratians

Individuals who hold a permit of permanent residence

A person who is ordinarily resident in Montserrat

A member of the crew of an aircraft or ship (including freight, cargo or courier craft or vessel

Husband, wife, child or other dependent of a Montserratian or permanent resident

Non-resident technician, once permission has been granted for the person to disembark in Montserrat prior to travelling to Montserrat

Any other person, as may be determined by the Minister of Health & Social Services for the purpose of the suppression of COVID-19.

Such persons, however, must register to travel to Montserrat by completing and submitting the ‘Access Declaration Form’ at least 72 hours prior to the expected date of arrival. This facility only allows entry into Montserrat by air at the John A. Osborne Airport and is not extended to access by ferry. The electronic ‘Access Declaration Form’ is available on the government website.

During the travel and arrival process, several protocols are also in place to minimize the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19. These are as follows:

All passengers must wear a mask or face covering on the aircraft and at the Airport Upon arrival, Health Officials will screen passengers and conduct temperature checks before allowing them to proceed through Immigration.

The screening process will include questions regarding travel history, address/place of residence for the last 14 days, accommodation arrangements while on Montserrat and transportation arrangements from the Airport to the address in Montserrat.

All persons arriving in Montserrat will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days; the host and family may also be required to self-quarantine. Following an assessment, the Ministry of Health & Social Services will make a determination as to whether or not the entire household should be quarantined.

The only exception to the self-quarantine requirement is for a visiting, non-resident technician, whose movement would be restricted to travel between his/her accommodation and the location of the job. The person would be required to wear a mask at all times and to exercise physical distancing while at the job location and place of accommodation.

Persons arriving on Montserrat are reminded that in accordance with the Public Health Order, they may be subject to medical examinations and that Medical Officers are authorized to:

Conduct clinical examinations Isolate any person considered to have a high risk of being infected with COVID-19.

The Government of Montserrat continues its phased approach to re-opening its borders and remains guided by local, regional and international health authorities. The island is currently observing a daily 10pm – 5am curfew.

