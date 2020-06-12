Dominica continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Dominica continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions as no community spread of the disease has been detected in over 60 days. This announcement came from the Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr. Irving McIntyre on June 11, 2020.

As a result of the easing of restrictions, cinemas, bars, tour operators, hotels, guest houses, libraries, gyms, lottery and gaming shops are allowed to fully reopen for business. Daycare centres and schools remain closed. Dr. McIntyre also stated, “Businesses will be permitted to operate with usual working hours prior to COVID 19 subject to the curfew hours.” Curfew hours have been revised and from June 15, 2020, new curfew hours will be from 10 pm to 5 am Mondays to Sundays. Beaches and rivers can be accessed during non-curfew hours.

The Health Minister further urged Dominicans to continue to follow the health and safety protocols and guidelines recommended by his Ministry as the possibility of additional COVID cases will increase with the return of Dominicans residing overseas, illegal entrants and the reopening of the country’s borders. On June 9, 2020, 55 Dominican students returned home from the US and are all in good health. A total of 90 persons are currently housed at the government run quarantine facility. The Ministry of Health will schedule COVID-19 tests for other high-risk groups to include persons at nursing homes and prisons, supermarket cashiers and bus drivers.

