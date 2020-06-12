Portugal’s Real Estate Market Declines in May 2020

Portugal property portal, Imovirtual, reports that Portugal's real estate market has experienced a notable decline; a first in eight months. Compared to April, sale property prices have dropped by -0.78% and rental property prices have dropped by -0.98% respectively. The above data reflects the current housing market situation in the United Kingdom, where the country has endured the fastest decline in house prices since 2009, as the impact of COVID-19 begins to set in. Popular destinations such as Faro, Lisbon, Madeira and Porto have announced the following average prices for property-to-buy in May 2020: Faro: (