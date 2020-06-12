Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport marks Russia Day national holiday

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport has joined the all-Russian campaigns “Windows of Russia” and “Flags of Russia” in celebration of Russia Day. Residents place the flags and national symbols of Russia in their windows and on the balconies of houses and institutions throughout the country, and use their social media accounts to promote it.

This atmosphere of celebration is supported at Sheremetyevo Airport by the display of symbolic images, achievements and scenes from the history of Russia on 140 media screens at the forecourt plazas and terminals.

Airport employees and passengers decorated terminal surfaces with Russian-language stickers. The campaign was joined by the team of doctors who had just returned from Vladikavkaz. The Moscow medical team completed a two-week humanitarian mission to protect the population of the Caucasus from coronavirus infection. Some of them were members of the first medical teams that had previously worked in Terminal F of Sheremetyevo when meeting passengers of international flights from epidemiologically disadvantaged countries.

The doctors placed posters with the message #RussiaWeAreTogether on the windows along the path from the gate to the baggage claim area. Images produced in a classic federal style greeted passengers and visitors of the airport in a show of national pride.

In commemoration of Russia Day, the state flags of Russia were placed at the entrance to the terminals of Sheremetyevo Airport. Holiday greetings were broadcast over speakers in the terminals on June 12, and videos featuring employees are being published on the airport’s social media.

#rebuildingtravel