Prime Minister’s support for UK cruise industry is only short-term solution

Following the news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK Government will support cruise companies in any way they can, cruise industry experts commended that Prime Minister’s support for the British cruise industry will be welcomed news for cruise liners around the UK. However, the industry still faces a number of difficult challenges long term and this may only be a short-term solution.

The cruise industry will go through a period of self-reinvention, which will likely be in the form of stringent social distancing, as well as a number of health and safety procedures.

It will be interesting to see if these measures attract customers or deter them in the months ahead. Cruise companies could find that the real challenge is getting customers back onto vessels.

Although there are long-term challenges, the short-term ones still remain. The British cruise industry has been left reeling after months of suspensions has left companies with little to no revenue. The prime minister saying he is willing to support businesses is the first piece of good news that the industry has heard since the beginning of the pandemic, however, if it will be enough to keep companies afloat is yet to be seen.

