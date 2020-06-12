Pegasus Airlines resumes international flights tomorrow, 13 June

Following the temporary suspension of flights as part of the restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Pegasus Airlines’ international flights will be resuming on 13 June 2020 with flights to Germany, followed by the gradual resumption of flights between Turkey and several European destinations from 15 June 2020.

As part of its partial resumption of flights between Turkey and England in the first phase in June, Pegasus will be operating a daily flight between London Stansted and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen between 16 and 29 June, and a one-time direct flight between London Stansted and Izmir on 15 June 2020. Pegasus will also be restoring some flights between Turkey and Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland and The Netherlands. The schedule will be gradually increased further in the next phase, subject to the permissions granted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Turkey.

For flights arriving in Turkey, health checks will be carried out on passengers entering the country. PCR tests will be performed free of charge in cases where symptoms are identified during the health check and wherever deemed necessary. The Turkish Ministry of Health also requires passengers who enter Turkey to abide by a 14-day quarantine in their homes or designated address upon arrival.

