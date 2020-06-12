Egypt re-opens Sinai Peninsula & Red Sea resorts to foreign tourists on July 1

Egyptian authorities announced that July 1, international travelers will be allowed to visit country’s popular but more remote sites in the areas less hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, such as the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula with the major resorts of Sharm el Sheikh, the Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Marsa Alam, along with Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean coast.

Last month, Egypt allowed hotels to start admitting domestic tourists while working at a limited capacity. Antiquities and Tourism Minister Khaled al-Anani told AFP on Wednesday that top tourist attractions such as the Giza pyramids and the tomb of Tutankhamun in Luxor will also open sometime in the future, accepting a limited number of visitors at a time.

Egypt has had over 39,720 recorded Covid-19 cases and nearly 1,380 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

