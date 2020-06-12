The Future of Cruise Lines: A complete plan of health protocols
With close to 600 travel and tourism leaders from 113 countries the rebuilding.travel forum started by the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP) is becoming a key network about the discussion on the future of the travel and tourism industry.
Bruce Nierenberg developed a complete plan of health protocols for cruise ships and merchant vessels.
He explained yesterday to rebuilding.travel participants why cruises could emerge from the pandemic as the safest way to travel and for a holiday. This is an argument cruise expert Bruce Nierenberg brings to our discussion at rebuilding.travel
Cruise lines have been particularly battered by the pandemic storm but one expert believes that if the industry puts the right protocols in place now, it could re-surface as one of the safest types of the holiday experience. Bruce Nierenberg, cruise consultant and the founder of Victory Cruise Lines, Premier Cruise Lines (Big Red Boats), United Caribbean Lines and former EVP for Norwegian Cruise Lines and former CEO of Costa Cruise Lines, explains why.
He said, a beginning to end total solution protocol for protecting passengers and crew, and this outline was designed for a cruise ship operation. However, the individual components can be easily customized for the size and scope of any Merchant Vessel. Rebuilding.travel interested in more details can contact Bruce Nierenberg or Dr. Peter Tarlow of safertourism.com , who was the co-host of this interesting session.
