The Future of Cruise Lines: A complete plan of health protocols

With close to 600 travel and tourism leaders from 113 countries the rebuilding.travel forum started by the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP) is becoming a key network about the discussion on the future of the travel and tourism industry.

Bruce Nierenberg developed a complete plan of health protocols for cruise ships and merchant vessels.

He explained yesterday to rebuilding.travel participants why cruises could emerge from the pandemic as the safest way to travel and for a holiday. This is an argument cruise expert Bruce Nierenberg brings to our discussion at rebuilding.travel

Cruise lines have been particularly battered by the pandemic storm but one expert believes that if the industry puts the right protocols in place now, it could re-surface as one of the safest types of the holiday experience. Bruce Nierenberg, cruise consultant and the founder of Victory Cruise Lines, Premier Cruise Lines (Big Red Boats), United Caribbean Lines and former EVP for Norwegian Cruise Lines and former CEO of Costa Cruise Lines, explains why.

He said, a beginning to end total solution protocol for protecting passengers and crew, and this outline was designed for a cruise ship operation. However, the individual components can be easily customized for the size and scope of any Merchant Vessel. Rebuilding.travel interested in more details can contact Bruce Nierenberg or Dr. Peter Tarlow of safertourism.com , who was the co-host of this interesting session.

#rebuildingtravel

RebuildingTravel is uniting the tourism in facing its greatest challenge. We are a non-political pro-tourism industry group composed of members of tourism boards, ministers of tourism, professional associations, industry stakeholders, researchers and academics, and travelers. We are all interested in seeing tourism thrive by facing tourism’s important issues of the day. As concerned members of the tourism community, we are discussing issues of rebuilding our industry after the massive harm is done to the industry by CODID-19/ Representing some 113 nations we invite everyone who is interested in restoring the travel & tourism industry to participate in Rebuilding Travel

#RebuildingTravel offers travel professionals, stakeholders, members of tourism’s public, and private sector, and its associations to talk not just to each other but with each other. #RebuildingTravel is our chance to turn the COVID-19 challenge into a win/win opportunity that will maintain a better sustainable and profitable industry; one that wlll help the world to come a little bit closer to world peace through the friendships that tourism creates.

Mor on rebuilding.travel