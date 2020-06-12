Ryanair CEO Contests Alitalia 3 Billion Euro Funding

CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, returned to invite the Italy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, to set up a meeting to talk about the measures to support air transport contained in the relaunch decree. The Ryanair CEO contests Alitalia being granted 3 billion euro in funding for the bankrupt airline.

Through a letter, Ryanair’s CEO expressed his availability (the first request for a meeting with Minister De Micheli dates back to May 19) to meet with the government.

“Anytime, any day in Rome,” reiterated O’Leary, who added: “Unfortunately, Minister De Micheli says one thing, but does another. It supports Alitalia’s bankruptcy model at the expense of competition between airlines, a level playing field, and the interest of consumers and passengers throughout Italy.

“Alitalia continues to receive and squander billions of euros in state aid without generating any profit.”

In wanting to meet the government, Ryanair’s number one takes on board the concerns expressed by the President of Assaeroporti, Fabrizio Palenzona, according to which that the air transport measures included in the decree cannot harm the low-cost carriers that have been essential for the traffic growth in Italy in recent years.

For this reason, O’Leary shares Assaeroporti’s proposal to suspend the municipal surcharge to give an immediate impetus to traffic and tourism and asks to guarantee a level playing field for competition among the airlines operating in Italy.

Ryanair summer schedule in Italy

From next June 21, Ryanair will proceed to resume its flights from Bari and Brindisi.

In this first phase, the schedule of restarts foresees, until June 30, 10 destinations from Bari – they will become 25 in July and 28 in August. The present 4 scheduled flights from Brindisi will become 14 in July and 15 in August.

“The resumption of Ryanair flights from the airports of Bari and Brindisi,” declared the President of Aeroporti di Puglia, Tiziano Onesti, “represents a further positive sign for Puglia and for the airports of Bari and Brindisi. We are making great strides towards restoring normal operating conditions from the Apulian airports which, before the COVID-19 emergency, recorded important volumes of traffic for the economy of the region, especially for the tourism industry.”

“Ryanair is pleased to announce that over 40 routes will be restored to and from the airports of Bari and Brindisi starting from July 1, as an integral part of the operating for summer 2020,” said Chiara Ravara, Head of International Communications of Ryanair.

Some selected routes will already be available from June 21. The schedule, which may be modified according to any travel restrictions, includes both national destinations, such as Bergamo, Bologna, and Rome Fiumicino, and international destinations such as London-Stansted and Malta

Ryanair will resume connections to and from Cagliari airport starting from June 21, increasing the number of routes and their frequency starting from July 1, as an integral part of the operating for summer 2020.

The operating from and for Cagliari airport includes both domestic destinations – Milan Bergamo, Rome Ciampino, Bologna, Pisa, Treviso, Catania, Verona, Bari, Cuneo, Parma, Trieste – and international London-Stansted, Madrid, Valencia, Brussels, Frankfurt, Budapest, Paris, Dublin, Krakow, Manchester, Düsseldorf, Baden-Baden, Porto, Seville, Warsaw, and Wroclaw.

