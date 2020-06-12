Santa Barbara re-opens for leisure tourists

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 12, the Santa Barbara South Coast will reopen for leisure travel. Hotels, beaches, restaurants, bars, shops, tasting rooms, outdoor excursion providers and more will welcome visitors to explore all that “The American Riviera” has to offer. Ninety-five percent of the Santa Barbara South Coast’s hotels and resorts will be open, including iconic properties, like The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara; San Ysidro Ranch; Hotel Californian; Santa Barbara Inn; Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort; The Kimpton Goodland and Hotel Milo, among others.

Businesses allowed to reopen have complied with requirements to protect against COVID-19 and created social distancing protocols, such as:

Performing a detailed risk assessment, incorporating state and local guidance, and creating a site-specific protection plan

Training employees about how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including employee screenings

Putting disinfection and social distancing protocols in place

Setting up individual control measures and screenings

Completing the Reopening in Safe Environment (RISE) attestation and self-certification process

Posting the self-certification at the business location

