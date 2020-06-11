Hawaii, Alaska and Vermonts healthiest states during COVID-19 pandemic

With new coronavirus cases trending downward and states’ infection and death rates dictating the pace at which they can reopen their economies, new report released today provides latest information on the States with the Biggest Health Improvements During COVID-19.

In order to determine where Americans’ health is recovering most from the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus where it is safest to reopen, report authors compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics that reflect the COVID-19 death rate, as well as the rates at which people test positive and the virus spreads.

This report focuses on the latest developments in each state rather than which states have been hit the hardest throughout the pandemic, and seeks to highlight which states have experienced a positive trend in their residents’ health in the past few weeks.

Highest-Ranked Lowest-Ranked 1. Hawaii 42. Georgia 2. Alaska 43. Michigan 3. Vermont 44. Massachusetts 4. Montana 45. New Mexico 5. Idaho 46. Indiana 6. Wyoming 47. Mississippi 7. South Dakota 48. Iowa 8. Oklahoma 49. North Dakota 9. Oregon 50. New Hampshire 10. West Virginia 51. Arizona

