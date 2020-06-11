Hawaii, Alaska and Vermonts healthiest states during COVID-19 pandemic
With new coronavirus cases trending downward and states’ infection and death rates dictating the pace at which they can reopen their economies, new report released today provides latest information on the States with the Biggest Health Improvements During COVID-19.
In order to determine where Americans’ health is recovering most from the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus where it is safest to reopen, report authors compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics that reflect the COVID-19 death rate, as well as the rates at which people test positive and the virus spreads.
This report focuses on the latest developments in each state rather than which states have been hit the hardest throughout the pandemic, and seeks to highlight which states have experienced a positive trend in their residents’ health in the past few weeks.
|Highest-Ranked
|Lowest-Ranked
|1. Hawaii
|42. Georgia
|2. Alaska
|43. Michigan
|3. Vermont
|44. Massachusetts
|4. Montana
|45. New Mexico
|5. Idaho
|46. Indiana
|6. Wyoming
|47. Mississippi
|7. South Dakota
|48. Iowa
|8. Oklahoma
|49. North Dakota
|9. Oregon
|50. New Hampshire
|10. West Virginia
|51. Arizona