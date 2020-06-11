FlyArystan heading for West Kazakhstan

FlyArystan announces the expansion of its route network and the launch of a new base in Atyrau,West Kazakhstan, with operations starting on 15th July 2020.

To Aktau daily, Aktobe 4 times weekly (on Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat) and Uralsk 3 times weekly (on Wed, Fri, Sun)

To Kostanay (on Tue, Thu) and Kyzylorda (on Mon, Fri) twice weekly

To Shymkent (on Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun) 4 times weekly

To Karaganda (on Tue, Wed, Sat) 3 times weekly

To Nur-Sultan (on Thu, Sun) twice weekly

To Almaty (on Mon, Sat) twice weekly

“Atyrau region is one of the most developed industrial regions in Kazakhstan, and has great potential for the development of domestic aviation,” said Janar Jailauova, Commercial Director of FlyArystan. “The airline is ready to increase capacity by basing aircraft in Atyrau and expand the route network.”

Following the the state of emergency being lifted in Kazakhstan on 12th May 2020, FlyArystan resumed flights from Almaty and Nur-Sultan and has already carried 70,000 passengers. Load factor on services to 10 destinations is 91%, whilst on-time performance exceeded 95%.

Low-cost airline FlyArystan is a division of Air Astana, based in Almaty

#rebuildingtravel