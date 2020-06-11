Jamaica Virtual Care Package Transports Travelers

Jamaica, Heartbeat of the World, has curated a care package to refresh the spirit and allow travelers to virtually experience its vibrant culture. Available through VisitJamaica’s Instagram and YouTube channels, the destination is offering an array of music, at-home-recipes, DIY spa treatments, and social media games, recreating Jamaica’s sights, sounds, and tastes for its travelers until the time is right again to travel.

Sounds

Music lovers can jam to uplifting tunes from the “Every Little Thing is Gonna Be Alright” Spotify playlist. The lively and rhythmic compilation of Jamaica’s most beloved songs is a reminder to keep our heads high with hits from Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Beenie Man and many more.

Sights

Puzzle Packs, Jamaica’s new interactive game on Instagram, has users guess a popular location in Jamaica by matching nine picturesque pieces to complete the puzzle. A new puzzle pack will launch each week for a month where five lucky winners will be chosen per week to have the chance to win a Vacation Box filled with goodies to help unwind and chill, ‘Jamaican style.’ The Puzzle Packs are set to launch on Thursday, June 11th.

Tastes

Aspiring home chefs and mixologists can try out new recipes and cocktails from renowned Jamaican chefs to add a little bit of the island to their kitchen. Recreate the two-time Food Network Chopped Champion, Chef Andre Fowles’ quick and savory pepper shrimp pasta recipe from the comforts of your own home. Test out sister chefs Suzanne and Michelle Rousseau’s Jamaican twist on a classic with a spicy creamy tomato soup and pepper grilled cheese with pepper jelly on hardo bread. For virtual happy hours and to celebrate another week of responsible social distancing, try a hand at Canadian-based Private Chef Noel Cunningham’s tropical beverage with his Blue Lagoon cocktail using vodka, blue curacao, and lemonade.

Relax

Spa aficionados can relax and unwind by turning on some ocean sounds and setting up a gentle breeze to create a luxury spa retreat from the comfort of home. For a nourishing body scrub, the Blackwell Rum brown sugar scrub applied during a warm shower will rejuvenate and refresh. This simple rum infused recipe combines two cups of golden-brown sugar, half cup of Blackwell Rum with one cup of heated coconut oil to soften and smooth the skin.

Through this virtual care package, the Jamaica Tourist Board aims to bring the island to its beloved travelers around the world until the destination can welcome them again in person.

For more information on Jamaica, please go to www.visitjamaica.com

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

This year, the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the thirteenth consecutive year and Jamaica was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the fifteenth consecutive year. Jamaica also earned the WTA award for the World’s Leading Cruise Destination and Leading Meetings & Conference Centre for the Montego Bay Convention Centre. Most recently, Jamaica was named as one of the “Best Places to Go in 2020” according to CNN, Bloomberg and Forbes. Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards including Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas; Best Tourism Board Overall and Best Tourism Board, Caribbean/Bahamas. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. In 2018, the International Council of the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the Destination of the Year and TravAlliance Media named JTB Best Tourism Board, and Jamaica as Best Culinary Destination, Best Wedding Destination and Best Honeymoon Destination. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at www.islandbuzzjamaica.com.

More news about Jamaica.

#rebuildingtravel