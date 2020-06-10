Cambria Hotels opens third Florida property

Cambria Hotels, a brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., continues its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina.

The five-story, 125-room hotel joins the Cambria Hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port and the Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon as the brand’s third location in Florida.

“The Tampa Bay region has emerged in recent years as a highly sought-after destination in the state, and we are thrilled to be expanding the Cambria brand to Florida’s Gulf Coast,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “As the state reopens, the Cambria Hotel in Madeira Beach is ready to welcome guests when they are ready to travel, with its airy Gulf Coast views, central location and tranquil design that pays homage to the area’s boating culture and iconic white sand beaches. In fact, we want travelers to know that whenever and wherever their next trip may be, all of our Cambria hotels will be there with accommodations and amenities to help them feel at ease.”

Cambria hotels are also participating in Commitment to Clean, which is Choice Hotels’ holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools they need to help Choice-branded hotels achieve superior levels of cleanliness, and address health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

