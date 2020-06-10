Swiss are wary of Chinese tourists over COVID-19 fears

The residents of Switzerland have changed their attitude towards mass tourism because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel experts from Swiss University of Applied Sciences conducted a survey of residents of Lucerne, which showed that 80% of the 1,530 respondents believe that there are too many tourists in the city.

Despite the fact, that while many tourist sites are still closed, Switzerland is already preparing for the opening of the season. However, local residents formed certain preferences and dislikes in relation to various groups of visitors.

Swiss residents are less welcoming to tourists from Asia and North America. Best of all are the tourists from Switzerland and Europe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swiss residents are most afraid of tourists from Asian countries. Organized groups from China often came to Lucerne.

47% of respondents said that they consider organized tour groups from China undesirable.

63% of respondents have a positive attitude to tourism. Tourism is known to bring significant revenue to Switzerland.

