Belize Ministry of Health confirms 20th case of COVID-19

As a result of a revised protocol that came into effect this week, persons entering Belize either legally or illegally are being swabbed and tested for COVID-19. That process identified a positive case for COVID-19 in a 22-year-old female who was caught entering Belize illegally on Sunday, June 7th.

The female was traveling with a one-year-old child and a 63-year-old female, who were all placed in the mandatory quarantine facility in Punta Gorda. The patient is asymptomatic.

The contact tracing process for this positive case is currently underway and once further relevant information is available, it will be shared through the routine information channels.

The Ministry of Health urges the public to adhere to its protocols and to continue to exercise the prevention measures at all times.

