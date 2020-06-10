Canada’s Transport Minister addresses ICAO on Ukraine International Airlines flight shot down in Iran

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down near Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, killing 176 people, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents. The Government of Canada continues to work with its international partners to improve global aviation safety and prevent tragedies like Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 from ever happening again.

Today, Canada’s Minister of Transport, the Honorable Marc Garneau, joined the virtual meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council to discuss progress on ICAO’s work related to Flight PS752, conflict zones and the Government of Canada’s Safer Skies Strategy.

Canada continues to advocate for transparency, accountability, justice, and a full investigation to help families seek closure.

Canada also continues to call on Iran to allow the black boxes to be downloaded and analyzed in a facility with the capability to do so as soon as possible—as stipulated by Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and as Iran has committed to doing.

“Our Safer Skies Strategy brings together the global aviation community to help mitigate the risks that conflict zones pose to civil aviation. In these challenging times, our common goal remains to ensure the world never lives through a similar tragedy again. Through ICAO, we are collectively addressing these challenges to make our skies safer, and we are calling on Iran to live up to its commitment.”

“Canada continues to advocate for transparency, accountability, justice, compensation and a full investigation to bring closure to the families of the victims of the PS752 tragedy. We will continue to work alongside our international partners and the other grieving nations to ensure that Iran lives up to its international obligations and that justice is done.”

