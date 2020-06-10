United Airlines asks all passengers to take health self-assessment

United Airlines today became the first major U.S. airline to ask all passengers to complete a health self-assessment during their check-in process. Based on recommendations from the Cleveland Clinic, the “Ready-to-Fly” checklist asks customers to confirm they have not experienced COVID-19-related symptoms in the 14 days prior to flying. The assessment is part of United CleanPlus, the company’s commitment to putting health and safety at the forefront of the entire customer experience.

“As people are returning to their daily activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, their health and safety – as well as the health and safety of others – should continue to be top-of-mind,” said Dr. James Merlino, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center and a United CleanPlus advisor. “Our health experts are pleased to play a role in helping people travel more safely and we worked closely with United to develop a health self-assessment for its customers to better ensure precautions are taken before beginning their journey.”

In accordance with guidance set forth by Cleveland Clinic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), the Ready-to-Fly checklist requires customers to click “Accept” to indicate they have reviewed the checklist during the digital check-in process on the United mobile app, United.com, on a United kiosk, or by reviewing and verbally confirming when checking-in with an agent at the airport to receive a boarding pass. The checklist includes the following:

You must wear a face covering while on board for the safety of everyone.

Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 21 days. Have not experienced any of the following symptoms in the past 14 days (excludes symptoms from a pre-existing condition) Temperature of 38 C/100.4 F or higher Cough Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing Chills Muscle pain Sore throat Recent loss of taste or smell

Have not been denied boarding by another airline due to a medical screening for a communicable disease in the last 14 days.

Have not had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

The checklist also affirms customers are willing to abide by the airline’s other safety protocols, including wearing a face covering, which is now mandatory for all employees and customers on board a United aircraft. Customers that are not able to confirm these requirements and choose not to travel will be able to reschedule their flight. Customers may also choose to check-in at the airport for further review.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority, and we have been working closely with trusted medical experts and partners to institute new practices and procedures to further protect those who work and travel with us,” said Pat Baylis, United’s Corporate Medical Director. “United’s ‘Ready-to-Fly’ wellness checklist sets clear guidelines on health requirements for our customers and helps minimize the risk of exposure during the travel experience.”

The health self-assessment is part of the United CleanPlus program, which also brings together one of the most trusted brands in surface disinfection – Clorox – and the country’s top medical experts – Cleveland Clinic – to inform and guide United’s new cleaning, safety and social distancing protocols that includes touchless check-in for baggage at select locations, sneeze guards, and mandatory face coverings for crew and customers onboard our flights.

In April, United became the first major U.S.-based airline to require flight attendants to wear a face mask while on duty, and beginning in May, expanded that mandate to include all employees and customers on board. This includes front-line workers like pilots, customer service agents and ramp workers when on board an aircraft, along with any other United employees traveling using their flight benefits.

