Vietjet adds eight new domestic routes for Malaysians to get excited about

While awaiting Malaysia to lift international air travel restrictions, there are more options for new alternative routes in Vietnam once international flight operations resume. Vietjet has fully resumed its domestic flight network and just announced eight new domestic routes with operations to commence from 18 June 2020.

The eight new domestic routes include Hanoi – Dong Hoi (Quang Binh province); Hai Phong – Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh province); Vinh (Nghe An province) – Phu Quoc; Da Nang – Phu Quoc, Da Lat (Lam Dong province) and Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak province), Vinh and Thanh Hoa, increasing the number of Vietjet’s domestic routes to 53.

Speaking at the 2020 Ho Chi Minh City Domestic Tourism Promotion Conference on 9 June 2020, Vietjet Director of International Sales and Distribution, Mr. Jay L Lingeswara, said: “Vietnam has countless safe and attractive destinations, including well-known cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and also famous destinations such as the unique cultural tourism sites of Buon Ma Thuot, beautiful beaches in Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh), the world’s largest cave complex in Phong Nha and Ke Bang (Quang Binh). Working together with the government authorities and travel companies, Vietjet has quickly resumed all of its domestic flight network along with its significant promotion program to bring travelers back to the attractive destinations across Vietnam.”

With 53 domestic routes in total, Vietjet now operates the largest domestic flight network, bringing travelers and tourists to their dream destinations on the airline’s green flights while meeting all passengers’ needs with its diverse and flexible flight schedules. All thanks to its new, well-furbished fleet with comfy leather seats, delicious hot meals, beautiful and friendly cabin crew, Vietjet brings a different experience to millions of passengers at the altitude of 10,000 meters.

