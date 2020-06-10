Beautiful and incredibly tasty Georgia ready to reopen for tourism

Zurab Pololikashvili is the secretary for the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and he was the ambassador to Spain for Georgia before he was elected to his current post.

UNWTO is under pressure to reopen tourism, and Pololikashvili is planning exactly this on July 1 lifting all quarantine restrictions.

Currently, Georgia had recorded 822 cases of COVID-19, 13 dead, and119 cases are still active, This number converts to 3 dead pe million, what is low by most standards.

Capital Travel, a local tour operator in Georgia told eTurboNews: We are happy to share with you good news: Georgia is finally lifting quarantine and all our team is working hard to meet our dearest guests in the nearest future!

‘CAPITAL GEORGIA TRAVEL’ actively continues its operation: Our managers create new tour programs and routs, process new requests, reply to your questions, and look forward to welcoming you all in very hospitable, fabulously beautiful and incredibly tasty Georgia!

According to the latest information, Georgian borders will be re-opened on 01.07 for international tourists.

Georgia, a country at the intersection of Europe and Asia, is a former Soviet republic that’s home to Caucasus Mountain villages and the Black Sea beaches. It’s famous for Vardzia, a sprawling cave monastery dating to the 12th century, and the ancient wine-growing region Kakheti. The capital, Tbilisi, is known for the diverse architecture and mazelike, cobblestone streets of its old town.