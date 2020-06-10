Auckland to Tokyo on Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand, the flag carrier of New Zealand and member of Star Alliance will be resuming its flight from Auckland to Tokyo. The airline’s Auckland-Narita route hasn’t been operating since March 30 due to Covid-19 restrictions which saw their international routes slashed by 95 percent.

Air New Zealand will operate one return service per week on its Auckland-Narita route with the first flight departing Auckland on 25 June.

New Zealand has been almost free of Coronavirus and tourism experts in many places in the world are working on agreements to resume tourism from New Zealand.

Such destinations include Hawaii, and perhaps Japan.

