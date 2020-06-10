Paris will re-open iconic Eiffel Tower to visitors in 13 days

Paris city authorities said that French capital’s most iconic tourist landmark will re-open to visitors in 13 days, after its longest closure since World War II.

Eiffel Tower, that had been forced to shut for more than three months, will welcome back tourists on June 25, it was announced today.

One of France’s most popular tourist attractions, Eiffel Tower was closed to the public at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing a face mask will be mandatory for all visitors aged 11 or older after the re-opening, according to those responsible for Eiffel Tower management.

The French government started to ease lockdown measures in the country from mid-May, the Palace of Versailles reopened on June 6 and the Louvre will welcome back visitors from July 6.

