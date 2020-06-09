MGM Resorts announces re-opening of Luxor, Mandalay Bay and ARIA

On the heels of reopening its first three Las Vegas properties, MGM Resorts International announced it will add several of its resorts in the weeks ahead. Luxor and The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place will reopen on June 25 at 10 am. They will be followed by ARIA at 10 am PST, and Mandalay Bay, Four Seasons Las Vegas at 11 am PST on July 1st.

“It was exciting and emotional to see the energy in Las Vegas last week as we welcomed back our employees and reopened our doors to guests for the first time in months,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President. “Our guests are having a great time and are thrilled to be back in the city they love. We are eager to get more of our employees back to work and enhance the Las Vegas experience with additional resorts.”

Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Four Seasons Las Vegas and ARIA join Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York, which opened earlier this month and Excalibur which is expected to open on June 11th.

Guests can take advantage of pool areas and fine dining with some amenities being limited at this time.

Health & Safety

MGM Resorts’ comprehensive “Seven-Point Safety Plan,” reflects a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The company will continue to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing offered for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees will be required to wear masks; Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist, will be required to do so. Examples of where masks will be required include salons, table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators, if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge

A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on casino floors

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App allows hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and will change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers are utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus are available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company’s food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive text message notification when their tables are ready

MGM has compiled its own internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. We ask that if a guest tests positive after visiting one of our properties, they alert us through a special email address. We will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

