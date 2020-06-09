WTM Latin America in the Running for Esteemed Events Award

WTM Latin America – the leading global event for the Latin American travel industry – has been shortlisted by the AEO Excellence Awards in the category of Best International Show – Americas.

Run by the Association of Event Organizers, the AEO Excellence Awards showcase the very best of the events industry around the world.

Luciane Leite, Exhibition Director of WTM Latin America, said: “We are delighted to be on the shortlist for these illustrious awards, especially during such difficult times.

“To be recognized by our peers within the events sector is a testament to the incredible hard work, dedication and creativity of the WTM Latin America team and reinforces our position as a market leader.”

Launched by Reed Exhibitions in 2013, WTM Latin America has shaken up the regional market and is a ‘must-attend’ business-to-business event.

“Thanks to our industry networks and unrivaled global reach, WTM Latin America creates personal and business opportunities, providing customers with quality contacts and content,” said Leite.

“Our entry highlighted a host of achievements, such as our commitment to responsible travel since 2013 and the launch in 2019 of Women in Travel, dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs.

“We also underscored the sheer variety of content that we offer, with programs catering to sectors such as corporate travel and MICE; travel agents; media and digital influencers; travel technology; and students.

“Furthermore, we communicate in English, Portuguese and Spanish to maximize our reach and we have nurtured partnerships with more 30 Latin American trade associations.

“WTM Latin America 2019 had 192 main stand-holders/exhibitors and attracted more than 9,000 unique visitors including travel professionals, buyers and media from 92 countries – a rise of 17% on 2018.

“It all demonstrates that WTM Latin America is THE go-to event for the Latin American travel trade.”

The eighth edition of WTM Latin America was postponed from March to October 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held on 20-22 October at Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil.

The AEO Excellence Awards ceremony has also been postponed and will now take place on 4 December 2020, at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London. The host will be comedian and television presenter Dara O Briain.

Chris Skeith, AEO Chief Executive said: “We received an impressive number of entries – a reflection of the industry’s commitment and will to celebrate their successes.”

