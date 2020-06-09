Qatar, Turkish, Ethiopian, Emirates, Flydubai resume flights to Tanzania

Leading airlines are set to resume their passenger schedule flights to Tanzania from mid-June onwards after suspension of flights to Africa and other global destinations in March this year.

Qatar Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, and Flydubai have released their schedule timetables starting from mid-June onward to early July after relaxation of travel restrictions by several countries in the world.

Qatar Airways and Flydubai airlines will be the first Middle East-registered airlines to fly to Tanzania this month, before other airlines follow the suit.

Ethiopian Airlines was the first African-registered passenger schedule airline to land in Tanzania’s northern tourist city of Arusha through the Kilimanjaro International Airport on June 1, making it the first international carrier to land in Tanzania after this African nation opened its skies for tourists.

Qatar Airline’s officials said that resumption of the Doha-based airline on June 16 will be the first direct passenger schedule flight from Hamad International Airport to Africa since suspension of flights in March this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

There will be 3 flights per week, available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays connecting Doha and Tanzania’s commercial city of Dar es Salaam.

The airline will resume its direct flights between Hamad International Airport in Doha and Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salkaam with an Airbus A320 plane, offering 12 flatbed seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said that resumption of scheduled flights to Dar es Salaam, one of the largest cities and a key trade and tourism hub in East Africa, is an encouraging development for the Middle East-registered airline.

“Our wide network of flights during these challenging times has ensured we have kept up to date with the latest in international airport procedures and implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on board our aircraft and in Hamad International Airport,” Al Baker said.

In a bid to ensure safety and security of travelers, the airline said that it has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew.

The airlines have implemented several changes, including the introduction of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits for cabin crew while onboard as well as a modified service that reduces interactions between the passengers and the crew inflight.

Cabin crew have already been wearing PPE during flights for a number of weeks, including gloves and face masks. Passengers will also be required to wear face coverings on flight with the carrier recommending travelers bring their own for fit and comfort purposes, the airline said.

Other than Dar es Salaam, Qatar will resume its suspended flights to Berlin, New York, Tunis, and Venice while increasing services to Dublin, Milan, and Rome to daily flights.

Qatar Airways’ gradual rebuilding of its network continues with Bangkok, Barcelona, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Singapore, and Vienna to bring the airline’s global network to over 170 weekly flights to more than 40 destinations.

The airline further said that it will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before December 31, 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to December 31, 2020 will be valid for 2 years from the date of issuance.

