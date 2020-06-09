Uganda Wildlife Authority: New Board Approved by Cabinet

The Cabinet has approved a new Board of Trustees for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to serve for the next 3 years.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Information and Communications Technology ICT, Honorable Judith Nabakooba, following the Cabinet’s weekly seating last Monday, June 1, 2020.

The new board is to be chaired by Dr. Kasoma Pantaleon Mukasa Banda who replaces long-serving Benjamin Otto, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Trade and Industry.

Dr. Kasoma has close to a quarter century of experience in environmental and natural resources management with a strong academic background, having risen from the rank of Special Assistant to Associate Professor of Makerere University. He is currently the Executive Director of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), a global nonprofit organization. He is, therefore, very knowledgeable in conservation and management of protected areas.

“The 9th Board is expected to build on the progress made by the 8th board of trustees in steering the institution to mitigating human wildlife conflict; control[ling] proliferation of invasive species; combating poaching, illegal wildlife trade, and trafficking; and promoting ecotourism and product development,” tweeted Nabakooba.

The other members include Kagumaho Kakuyu, Engineer; Ivan Batuma Mbabazi; Dr. Akankwasah Barirega Yahya; Kobusingye Ireeba Annet; Peter Ojede Francis; Anna Rose Ademun Okurut; Nandutu Harriet; and Jane Bagonza.

Uganda Wildlife Authority Executive Director Sam Mwandha will continue to serve as an ex-officio member on the board and as secretary.

