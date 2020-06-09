Tobago opens applications for tourism sector relief grants

Applications are now open for two tourism sector relief grants administered by the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL), to ensure that Tobago’s tourism sector can be helped onto a pathway to wider economic and social recovery post COVID-19.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Tobago House of Assembly, has developed a Tourism Accommodation Relief Grant for eligible tourism accommodation facilities in Tobago. The purpose of this grant is to provide financial support to owners/operators for the upgrade of the tourism accommodation facility to assist them in recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Tourism Accommodation Relief Grant ranges from a max of $100,000 TTD to $600,000 TTD, and will be determined based on the size of the property and number of guestrooms, as outlined in the table below:

Number of Guestrooms Category Grant Per Category MAX OF 2-7 Rooms – Bed and Breakfast – Self-Catering Facilities – Villas – Apartments $100,000.00 8-50 Rooms – Guesthouses – Self-Catering Apartments – Small Sized Hotels $300,000.00 51-99 Rooms Medium Sized Hotels $500,000.00 100+ Rooms Large Hotels $600,000.00

Additionally, the Agency has partnered with the Business Development Unit of the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour to make available a grant to support the upgrade of Tobago’s tourism ancillary services, for owners/operators of businesses in food and beverage; facilities and attractions; adventure and recreation; and weddings and event planning.

The purpose of this grant is to support the upgrade of Tobago’s tourism ancillary services, as part of the Government’s response to the economic fallout in the island’s tourism industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The quantum of the grant ranges from a maximum of $12,500 TTD to $25,000 TTD and will be determined on a case by case basis.

TTAL has created an online hub with all information related to these grants, including application forms, criteria, and guidelines.

In light of the health and safety precautions during the ongoing pandemic, interested applicants are asked to utilize this digital platform to access grant information, or make an appointment for any necessary visits to the Agency to enable social distancing on the premises.

#rebuildingtravel