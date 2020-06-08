Dominica repatriates nationals and plans to ease COVID -19 restrictions

Dominica will repatriate 119 nationals this week amidst plans to further ease restrictions imposed to protect public health and safety during the COVID -19 pandemic. This announcement was made by Dr. Irving McIntyre Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment at a press briefing on June 5, 2020. The Minister informed the nation that plans to further ease restrictions would be announced in the coming week as there was no evidence of community spread of the coronavirus. Dominicans could see the easing of curfew hours, reopening of additional businesses and return to regular working hours of public officers. Dr. McIntyre however cautioned Dominicans to remain focused and continue to practice proper handwashing, wearing of face masks, physical distancing and good respiratory etiquette.

Dr. McIntyre informed the nation that nineteen Royal Caribbean Cruise Line workers would be repatriated on June 8, 2020 and taken to the mandatory government quarantine facility for 14 days. Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Hon. Octavia Alfred also confirmed that 100 Dominican students would return home on two Silver Airways flights carded to land in Dominica on June 9, 2020. The returning students will be screened, tested for COVID-19 and undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine at the Government run quarantine facility. Additional students will be repatriated on June 24, 2020 at the end of the quarantine cycle for the first group of students.

National Epidemiologist (Ag) Dr. Shalauddin Ahmed reconfirmed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Dominica remains at 18. The two new cases were cruise ship workers who were repatriated to Dominica in May. Both are in their early thirties, asymptomatic, have no underlying health conditions and are in isolation at the COVID-19 center of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. Dr. Ahmed also informed the public that the Ministry of Health’s community screening for COVID -19 concluded on June 4, 2020 with a total of 618 households screened. This translates to 1086 household members tested for COVID-19 antibodies using the rapid test kits. According to Dr. Ahmed, two participants were reactive to the rapid tests however subsequent PCR tests were negative. COVID-19 tests are currently being undertaken for health care workers, returning nationals and suspected cases. The Environmental Health Department is currently monitoring businesses and other establishments regularly to ensure that the health and safety protocols for COVID 19 are being followed. Companies who comply with the protocols of the Ministry of Health are issued with an approved certificate by the Environmental Health Department.

