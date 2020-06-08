Belize: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

The Ministry of Health informs the public that a 19th case of COVID-19 was confirmed earlier today. This comes after the last four cases reported 53 days ago.

The case is that of a 27-year-old male who arrived on Saturday, May 23rd, from a cruise ship as part of the established repatriation process for Belizeans. The male is asymptomatic for COVID-19 and was detected as part of the routine testing being done on all those placed under mandatory quarantine which is a requirement before their release. The contact tracing for this individual is starting now and the due process of informing the cruise ship and relevant counterparts has started.

The Ministry of Health continues with its enhanced surveillance across the country and urges all to continue to exercise the necessary prevention measures.