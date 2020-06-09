UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo

Just like last week, women will headline the UFC Fight Night marquee when featherweight contenders Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo meet in the main event in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The main card is set to take place at 9 pm ET at the UFC’s Apex facility, the third event to be held at the promotion’s headquarters since COVID-19 reared its ugly head.

The main event

Eye (15-7-1) is the top-ranked flyweight contender who already has come up short against Valentina Shevchenko in a title bout. She was stopped by a head kick in the second round in June of last year.

Even so, the 33-year-old Ohio native has won 4 of her past 5 bouts. She responded to the loss against Nunes with a unanimous-decision victory over Viviane Araujo in December.

Many MMA observers feel the move to flyweight (125 pounds) is long overdue for Calvillo. She has missed weight at strawweight (115 pounds) four times in her professional MMA career, including three times with the UFC.

Calvillo (8-1-1) is the No. 10-ranked strawweight and has gone 5-1-1 in seven UFC bouts. The San Jose, California, native has gone 2-0-1 in her last 3 bouts, and the sole defeat of her UFC tenure came against respected veteran Carla Esparza. She is coming off a controversial majority draw against No. 9-ranked Marina Rodriguez in December.

Saturday’s Top UFC Fight Night

Aguilar (17-3) is seen as a promising contender who caught the attention of the UFC with impressive wins in “Dana White’s Contender Series” and “The Ultimate Fighter.” He won his UFC debut last March but has since dropped two straight bouts. He was stopped by Zubaira Tukhugov in February.

Rosa (12-4) has alternated losses with wins in his seven UFC bouts (3-4) since joining the promotion in 2014. He is looking to erase the memory of a loss against rising grappling specialist Bryce Mitchell at UFC 249 last month.