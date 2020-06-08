Dream Malta Now, Travel Later Bringing All the Family Together Again

The Maltese sister islands of Malta, Gozo, and Comino offer fun and exciting events for the whole family to participate in year-round. Malta offers a unique culture and 7,000 years of history to be explored through its many historic sites, guaranteed to interest visitors of all ages. The Mediterranean archipelago’s year-round mild climate and warm sun-filled weather are ideal for outdoor activities that can be enjoyed as a family such as hiking, climbing, horseback riding, water sports, diving, and enjoying beautiful beaches.

With English as an official language, Malta makes all travelers feel safe and welcome. Malta is well known for its gastronomical delights and has multiple dining options, from Michelin starred restaurants to wonderful street food, that will satisfy the appetite of everyone in the family. The islands offer a diverse range of accommodation from budget accommodations to luxury five-star hotels and resorts and private Palazzos ( villas) which can be rented out for the whole family. Malta is easy to get around with cars and bicycles available to rent and small ferries to get from one island to the next, perfect for a multigenerational family vacation.

Family Fun in Malta

List of Malta Attractions for the whole family

Family-Friendly Events

Valletta Military Tattoo September 19- 21 Military bands come together to provide a spectacular show for audiences of all ages

Annual Festivals

Malta International Folk Festival September 25- 27 Parades and performances by folk groups, pipe bands and flag wavers taking place all around the island

Annual arts and culture festival that lights up the Valletta cityscape Malta International Christmas Choir Festival December 4- 6 Various choirs will perform in locations all around the Maltese Islands

Malta offers excellent dining options from restaurants specializing in local fare to Meditteranean inspired cooking.

Hotels ranging from the larger internationally-branded resorts to the small family-run boutique hotels

Malta, an archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea, is known for 300 days of sunshine, 7,000 years of history, and is home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density (3) of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, one of the UNESCO sites, was built by the proud Knights of St. John and was the European Capital of Culture 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. Malta and its sister islands of Gozo and Comino, offer visitors something for everyone, attractive beaches, diving, yachting, diverse cuisine, a thriving nightlife, a year-round calendar of festivals and events, and spectacular film set locations for many world-famous movies and TV series. www.visitmalta.com

