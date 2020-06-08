Vertical Garden In Apartment Balcony – Ideas To Create A Green Haven

Apartment living has its own challenges and the biggest one comes for nature lovers who want to have a garden in their living space. Obviously, you have nothing in the name of an area to grow grass, herbs, and flowers. Still, you can create a gorgeous green haven right in your balcony by exploring the idea of a contemporary vertical garden. The best part is that a green wall requires only limited space and you need not invest a fortune in implementing the idea. Here are some good ones you can try to have a vertical garden on your apartment balcony.

Choose the right wall

When it comes to selecting a wall to plant your vertical garden, opt for one that gets enough sunshine and air for the plants to thrive. At the same time, it should be protected from harsh weather conditions such as strong winds, heavy rain, and snow. While one of the balcony walls will be the focal point of the green space, you can place pots around and hang them on the grill and from the ceiling as well.

Select the right plants

Once you are sorted out with the wall, the next thing you need to decide on is the plants that you will have there. Vines like trumpet creeper, Virginia creeper, and wisteria work well. Orchids, bougainvillea, nasturtium, and ivy-leaved geraniums are also good choices for balcony plants. You can even grow some food plants like cucumber, tomatoes, beans, peas, and grapes. Planting small herbs like parsley, cilantro, mint, and basil in small pots and decorating them on walls slabs is a good idea.

Invest in a small sitting area

While you will surely love your green wall out there, a balcony garden is an ideal place to spend the evenings with family or friends. So you can pick some comfy chairs, rugs and a small foldable table to create a sitting area here. It is a good idea to check the ads online and shop at Home Depot sales to get the best picks at great prices. You can surely find a circular or flyer and secure a great deal to create a nice little area in your apartment where you can have a small gathering outdoors.

Mix and match the vertical containers

When it comes to designing a vertical garden, there is a lot you can do with some creative thinking. Mix and match containers, which you can buy from the market or recycle from your home. Try colorful ones in different shapes and sizes, from wooden boxes to old coffee mugs, window boxes, and hanging containers. You can even use some unique ideas like dilapidated ladders, raised beds, and plastic and bamboo trellises to create a stunning effect.

Surely, you can use a mix of unusual items and design ideas to set up a green wall in a corner of your apartment balcony. No matter how big or small space is, you can create an impressive one with just a little work and a lot of creativity.

Author Bio: John Kirschner has recently joined Outreach Monks as the market analyst. His charming intellect and quick-witted personality the characteristics are an added asset for his role.