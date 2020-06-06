Uganda launches COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures for hospitality Industry

Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities(MTWA), through the Post-COVID-19 recovery task force committee on Quality Assurance, on 5th June launched the Standard Operating Procedures to guide the hospitality Industry in preparation for the re-opening of normal businesses operations henceforth.

The Launch held at Sheraton Hotel, Uganda, Kampala was chaired by the State Minister for Tourism, Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda, in attendance, the Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Doreen S. Katusiime, the Chairperson Uganda Hotel Owners’ Association, Susan Muhwezi, the CEO, Uganda Tourism Board-UTB,Lilly Ajarova the Executive Director Uganda Wildlife Authority, Director,Sam Mwandha, Education and Social services Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA,Juliet Namuddu Chairperson Uganda Tourism Association – UTA Pearl Horeau Kakoza, Tourism Training Institutions, Hoteliers, Stakeholders and the Media.

The protocol on the preparedness and response for Covid-19 outbreak for the tourism and hospitality industry in Uganda mainly to assist and guide tourism and hospitality enterprises along the tourism value chain during the post-COVID-19 lockdown.

These Standard Operating Procedures contained in a 23 paged document shall guide sector operations aimed to ensure compliance to health, hygiene, safety & sanitation guidelines, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, protect employees, guests and suppliers including but not limited to tourist accommodation establishments susceptible to the contagion, Social distancing measures, hand cleaning, and respiratory hygiene Social distancing measures together with frequent hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette ,usage and maintenance of hygiene in elevators and escalators, appointment of response teams and contacts, biohazard disposable waste , food handling,house keeping,personal Protection Equipment,Kitchen Management,waste management and emergency evacuation, etc.

Together with the Ministry, Tourism private sector and Local government, Uganda Tourism Board will coordinate this implementation.

#rebuildingtravel