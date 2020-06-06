EU Commissioner: Europe could be free-travel zone again by July

European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced that EU free-travel zone could be up and running again before the end of June.

Countries in the 26-nation Schengen area had imposed border restrictions without consulting their neighbors after the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy in February. The moves caused traffic jams and blocked medical deliveries.

The Commissioner’s remarks were made at the presser after the video-conference meeting between the EU’s interior ministers on Friday.

“I personally believe that we will return to a full functioning of the Schengen area and freedom of movement of citizens no later than the end of the month of June,” Johansson told reporters after the ministerial talks.

Europe’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control believes that confinement and other health measures are working, according to the official.

All but essential travel into Europe from outside is restricted until June 15, but many ministers have suggested that they want this deadline extended until early July, Johansson said.

#rebuildingtravel