Dramatic decline in air services from China to US

Travel analytics experts’ schedules data shows a dramatic decline in services from China to the US between January and May 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, while cargo services have remained more stable.

CHINA AND US FLIGHT INFORMATION

In January 2020, total flights flown China to the US were down 5% YoY (1350 flights flown over the month in 2020 vs 1422 flights flown over the same month 2019)

In May 2020, total flights flown China to the US were down 95% YoY (84 flights flown over the month in 2020 vs 1542 flights flown over the same month in 2019)

FORWARD-LOOKING SCHEDULES

Current flight schedules* for China to the US total 152 flights in June 2020 which equates to 45,719 seats.

In June 2020, the airlines with the most flights scheduled are: United Airlines (92 scheduled flights), Xiamen Airlines (38 scheduled flights), China Eastern Airlines (9 scheduled flights), China Southern Airlines (8 scheduled flights) and Air China (5 scheduled flights).

Current flight schedules for China to the US total 2,118 flights in July 2020 which equates to 630,819 seats

In July 2020, the airlines with the most flights scheduled are: Air China (575 scheduled flights), China Eastern Airlines (396 scheduled flights), China Southern Airlines (345 scheduled flights), Hainan Airlines (325 scheduled flights) and United Airlines (207 scheduled flights).

*Flight schedules are continually being adjusted in alignment with passenger demand so figures here present

FREIGHT

The table shows Cirium data for flights classified as freighter flights between US and China, that have flown between Jan 2019 and May 2020.

The data shows that the six biggest carriers are: China Southern Airlines, Air China LTD, China Cargo, FedEx, Air China Cargo, and UPS

Month and year Total freight flights flown Jan-19 1046 Feb-19 850 Mar-19 1043 Apr-19 922 May-19 929 Jun-19 933 Jul-19 952 Aug-19 776 Sep-19 673 Oct-19 980 Nov-19 1078 Dec-19 984 Jan-20 779 Feb-20 627 Mar-20 788 Apr-20 814 May-20 855

#rebuildingtravel