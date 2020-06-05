Spain will not re-open borders to foreign visitors until July

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa, today announced that the country’s government is planning to further relax the COVID-19 lockdown in Spain’s two biggest cities, which have so far lagged behind the rest of the country’s easing program, starting on Monday.

Some restrictions would be lifted in Madrid and Barcelona – bar and restaurant customers will be allowed to sit inside rather than on outdoor terraces, and children will be able to play outside at any time of day.

The minister also said that, despite relaxing the COVID-19 restrictions inside the country, Spain will not start reopening its borders to foreign tourists before July 1.

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday that land borders would reopen from June 22, but her ministry later walked back on the statement.“There has been no change in the government’s position since day one,” government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told reporters, referring to the previously announced date of July 1.

