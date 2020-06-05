Silver Airways resumes Key West flights from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa

Beginning June 15, Silver Airways is to resume nonstop service to Key West from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Orlando and Tampa international airports on 46-seat ATR42-600 aircraft.

After closing to visitors March 22 to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, the Florida Keys reopened to visitors June 1. Silver Airways had suspended flights into and from Key West May 18 as part of service adjustments.

Silver’s planned schedule into Key West International Airport features six flights per week from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (every day except Wednesday); five weekly flights from Orlando International Airport (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday); and nine flights per week from Tampa International Airport (one Monday, Tuesday and Friday; and two Thursday, Saturday and Sunday).

“The resumption of Silver Airways’ service gives the Keys much-needed air access from three major Florida markets,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys & Key West. “Florida demand especially is anticipated to remain strong and, in fact, increase in coming months for the Keys.”

#rebuildingtravel