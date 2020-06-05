Dominica: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

Health authorities have acted swiftly to isolate two cruise ship workers who returned home on May 27th, 2020. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Honorable Roosevelt Skerrit in a brief address to the nation on June 1st, 2020.

This brings the total number of cases to eighteen. Thirty-seven nationals were repatriated on May 27, 2020, placed in mandatory quarantine, and were assessed following approved protocols for COVID-19.

All returning nationals were tested for COVID-19 however, thirty-five of the cases tested were negative for the virus, while only 2 tested positive.

The two nationals who are still asymptomatic with no pre-existing health conditions have been placed in isolation. The thirty-five returnees who tested negative will remain under mandatory observation for fourteen days.

Since all previous sixteen cases were cleared and sent home, these two are the only cases in Dominica known to have the virus. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment continues its community testing program for COVID-19.

