Seychelles Represented at Arabian Travel Market

The Seychelles Islands did not miss a chance for representation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) virtual taking place from June 1 to 3, 2020.

The destination, through the participation of Mrs. Sherin Francis, Chief Executive of Seychelles Tourism Board featured in a webinar hosted by Destination of the World News’ Editor-in-Chief, Mrs. Emily Baxter-Priest.

The webinar which also featured Mr. Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex and Mr. Michael Marshall, CCO of Minor Hotels, which will be made available until June 5, 2020 on the ATM Virtual platforms.

Impacted by the worldwide Covid-19 situation, the Middle Eastern Travel Trade Show reinvented itself and invited tourism partners and organizations to join the ATM Virtual hosted digitally and featuring a series of webinars, conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking, and one-to-one meetings.

The Webinar titled ‘The Changing Face of Luxury Family Travel’ aims at providing insight into what travel and tourism would look like in a post Covid-19 world, with industry insight into the new landscape of luxury family travel.

Speaking of the ATM Virtual session Mrs. Francis stated that the participation of the destination on the webinar platform has been a great opportunity for the destination to reposition itself on the Middle- East market as an ideal holiday destination to be considered due to the proximity to the region and the advantages of being an isolated destination.

She further stated the discussion is timely in view of new travel trends that shows the high net worth individual segment of travelers will rebound faster and it is something that the Seychelles tourism board has already predicted.

As, the destination re-opened its airport on June 1, 2020, given there are still a lot of travel restrictions in place, exclusive kind of clientele is an obvious segment and hence during the first phase on the ease of travel restrictions much attention will be on this segment.

“Having a good understanding on what travelers are looking for in this new situation is very important as this will enable us to guide our partners. We know that the segment, which would pick up first and faster is definitely the luxury segment. As we follow the guidance of the Public Health Authority in regards to admission of visitors from ‘low risk’ countries, during these earlier months, our targets are definitely towards people with the means to travel by private jets or even chartered passenger flights as it limits the risks of infection. These also includes visitors who are looking at a new kind of experience such as all-inclusive resorts, reconnecting with nature in private villa or facilities or a yacht, all of which are definitely more of the kind of niches we are pushing for the moment for obvious reasons, that is until the country is a bit more flexible with travelers and travel is a bit less restrictive,” said Mrs. Francis.

ATM virtual is hosting various other digital platform meetings and discussions focusing on tourism strategies and can be available on the following link: https://atmvirtual.eventnetworking.com/online-conference

